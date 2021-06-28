It was reported June 21 that a duffle bag and change were taken at the 100 block of Ringland Road.
It was reported June 21 that money was taken at the 3000 block of Park Lane Drive.
It was reported June 21 that an unknown motorist left the 3200 block of Osborne Drive East without paying for $16.13 in fuel.
It was reported June 21 that keys were taken at the 200 block of South Delaware Avenue.
