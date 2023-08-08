It was reported July 31 that a computer was taken at the 400 block of South Elm Avenue.
It was reported July 31 that money was taken at the 1400 block of West 18th Street.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 7:42 pm
It was reported July 31 that an SD card was taken at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
Landon Weber of Hastings graduated from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, following the spring 2023 semester with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics (grades 5-12 teaching licensure), magna cum laude.
Tyler Fay of Doniphan was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Carson Moritz of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Crime and courts reporter
