Adams County Judge Michael Burns April 28 sentenced Irma Chavez-Sotelo, 34, of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 77 to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 29. Chavez-Sotelo pleaded guilty on Feb. 24, and prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing an open alcohol container. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Courtnie Wendt of Hastings, a student at Wayne State College in Wayne, has been inducted into Phi Kappa Phi.
Melinda Nienhueser of Juniata has been selected as a new member of the Eta Nu Chapter of Order of Omega at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
It was reported April 26 that a window, radio and bag of chips were damaged at the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Wyatt Mach of Fairfield, a student at Wayne State College in Wayne, has been inducted into Phi Kappa Phi.
Krystin Aschoff of Hastings, a student at Wayne State College in Wayne, has been inducted into Phi Kappa Phi.
