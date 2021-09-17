It was reported Sept. 12 that insulation was pulled out of the bottom of storage trailers at the 2400 block of West Second Street.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 12 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Grace C. Scarlett of 921 S. Colorado Ave. at an unknown location.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Benjamin M. Howie of 1608 Crestmoor Drive and Michael F. Trausch of Roseland collided Sept. 12 at Briggs Avenue near Seventh Street.
It was reported Sept. 13 that an unknown motorist left the 800 block of East South Street without paying for $56.88 in fuel.
It was reported Sept. 13 that a screen on a fitness bike, hand soap dispensers and garbage can were damaged at the 1400 block of West 16th Street.
The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Jesse Wayne Baxter and Jade Courtney Mieth, both of Trumbull; Thomas Michael Thies and Channing Marie Eurek, both of Juniata; Ethan August Hoins and Katie Eileen Hoegren, both of Trumbull; Timothy Michael Araujo and Tylynn Marie Dodson, both of Blue Hill; Courtney Dawn Wright and William Joseph Odinas, both of Hastings; Robert Lee Siemsen and Terresa Dianne McPhail, both of Fairfield; Zachary William Cline and Alexis Morgan Kraft, both of Hostein; Taylor Martin Ostransky and Tori Christine Pleiss, both of Hastings; and Joseph James McDonnell and Tiffany Nicole Turner, both of Hastings.
