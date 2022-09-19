It was reported Sept. 12 that a vehicle roof was damaged at the 900 block of Webster Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by David A. Murray of Aurora and Stephen J.T. Ebert Norton of 305 S. Boston Ave. collided Sept. 12 at Second Street near Lincoln Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bradley A. Barter of 3230 Parklane Drive and Elie G. Tako of 602 S. Hastings Ave. collided Sept. 12 at Denver Avenue near Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Patricia R. Waugh of 414 S. Lexington Ave. and Lois C. Roche of 1009 E. C St. collided Sept. 12 at Seventh Street and Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 13 that a vehicle key was taken at the 1500 block of North Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 13 that a linoleum cutter and blades were taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Sept. 13 that a door and window, circular saw, drill and batteries were taken at the 800 block of North Colorado Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Leonard E. Devries of Inland and Daniel L. Daily of Niobrara collided Sept. 13 in a parking lot at the 200 block of West 33rd Street.
