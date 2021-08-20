Vehicles reportedly driven by Hunter A. Anderson of 7370 W. Oak Ridge Road and Julian A. Rosales-Hernandez of 218 E. Third St. collided Aug. 13 at Eastside Boulevard and Fifth Street.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 15 reportedly struck a mailbox owned by Eric J. Kelly of 1017 S. Wabash Ave. at the residence.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Shyanne J. Meads of Clarinda, Iowa, Aug. 15 struck a utility pole at 1300 N. Kansas Ave.
The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Joshua David Lindteigen and Christina Marie Jenkins, Edward John Ziemba and Louise Ann Grothe, Mark Brian Grupe and Kaitlyn D’Lee Jensen, and Lynn Martin Gloekler and Wendy Alyson Bailey, all of Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Alicia M. Struck of 414 S. Bellevue Ave. and Hattie W. Sheets of Greeley, Colo., collided Aug. 17 at Burlington Avenue and B Street.
It was reported Aug. 17 that a tailgate was damaged and two license plates were taken at the 700 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 17 that a tail light was damaged at the 1400 block of West 16th Street.
It was reported Aug. 17 that household goods and a lawn mower were taken at the 300 block of South Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jay A. Morrow of 505 Keystone Ave. Aug. 17 struck a parked vehicle owned by Sierra J.M. Edmisten of 510 Keystone Ave. at Keystone Avenue near D Street.
