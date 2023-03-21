It was reported March 14 that collectible cards were taken at the 600 block of South Chicago Avenue.
It was reported March 14 that a laptop computer was taken from a vehicle at the 900 block of West A Street.
It was reported March 14 that collectible cards were taken at the 600 block of South Chicago Avenue.
It was reported March 14 that a laptop computer was taken from a vehicle at the 900 block of West A Street.
It was reported March 15 that a fence was damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported March 15 that a bicycle was taken at the 2400 block of West Third Street.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.