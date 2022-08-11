Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 3 sentenced Austin Warford, 29, of Glenvil to eight months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 4. Warford pleaded no contest on April 19, and prosecutors dropped charges of leaving the scene of an accident and refusing a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Aug. 3 that a vehicle was taken at the 400 block of North Laird Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 3 that a vehicle was taken at the 2600 block of West Fifth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Hernaldo Gonzalez Cabanas of Algona, Iowa, Aug. 3 struck a mailbox owned by Michael B. Nollette of 1706 N. Countryside Drive at the residence.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 3 sentenced Shellar Humphrey, 44, of Hastings to 60 days in jail for attempted possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 9, 2021. Humphrey pleaded no contest on March 25, and prosecutors dismissed a second case against Humphrey. Attempted possession of methamphetamine is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 3 sentenced Laurence Owens, 47, of 59 Kingston Drive to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine and 18-month driver’s license revocation for a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 4, 2021. Owens pleaded no contest on April 13, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a third offense. Second-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Travis G. Brakenhoff of 1306 W. 12th St. Aug. 3 struck a guardrail at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Michael L. Barnes of 110 E. Fourth St. and Michael T. Engelhardt of Kenesaw collided Aug. 3 at Burlington Avenue near Hill Street.
