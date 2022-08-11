Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 3 sentenced Austin Warford, 29, of Glenvil to eight months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 4. Warford pleaded no contest on April 19, and prosecutors dropped charges of leaving the scene of an accident and refusing a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

It was reported Aug. 3 that a vehicle was taken at the 400 block of North Laird Avenue.

