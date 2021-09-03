The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Diego Eduardo Guillen Mendez and Rosemary Deleon, Bradly Neil Rutt and Kelsey Marie Dillenburg, all of Hastings; Jacob Daniel Hogancamp of Omaha and Kayla Jo Hurd of Hastings; Lucas Dean Sutter and Courtney Lynn Hohlfeld, both of Glenvil.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 29 reportedly struck traffic signs owned by Hastings Street Department, 1010 W. A St., at J Street near Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lacey J. Malcom of 618 S. Colorado Ave., Maryann V. Campos of 1417 W. Sixth St. and John R. King of Minden collided Aug. 30 at Second Street near Hillside Drive.
It was reported Aug. 30 that checks were taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.