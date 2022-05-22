Ashley Dalland of Hastings, a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has been initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Natalie P. Shald of McCook and Gary Lind of 1445 W. Assumption Road collided May 16 at Colorado Avenue near Third Street.
Authorities May 15 cited a 33-year-old North Platte resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $78.
Hastings Citizens With a Voice will meet at the C3 Conference Center next Tuesday 5/24, at 7 p.m. Where’s City Administrator Dave Ptak? -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Joshua S. Shuler of 2018 W. Fifth St. May 16 struck an electric pole owned by Hastings Utilities at Woodland Avenue near Fourth Street.
Chase Villars of Minden, a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has been initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Haley Mazour of Hastings, a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has been initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.
The Hastings Tribune has a motor route available to drop off newspaper bundles in area towns. Call 402-462-2131. -Adv.
It was reported May 15 that an unknown motorist left the 2300 block of West Second Street without paying for $49 in fuel.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.