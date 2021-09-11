Vehicles reportedly driven by Jenny A. Gonzales of 820 S. Pine Ave. and Alden J. Newton of 103 E. Third St. collided Sept. 2 at Osborne Drive West near 33rd Street.
Travel with Regency Retirement to Kearney to see The Lettermen in concert Tuesday, September 21st at 2 p.m. Call (402) 461-4098 for cost and details. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kathy M. Lewis of 1323 N. Cedar Ave. and Kelly J. Olson of 1619 W. Seventh St. collided Sept. 2 at Lincoln Avenue near 14th Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Charles M. Powers of Linden, Texas, Sept. 1 struck guy wires at F Street near Lincoln Avenue.
Free Hastings Symphony Orchestra concert Sept. 12 at 3 pm at Chautauqua Park Pavillion. -Adv.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 4 reportedly struck a light pole owned by Flintstone Properties, 9 Cranbrook Lane, at Avalon Lane near Kingston Drive.
Showcase Sidewalk Sale Saturday, September 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 501 West 1st Street. Hastings. Incredible bargains. All sales final. -Adv.
The following couple recently applied for a marriage license at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Brady Shawn Rutt and Kelsey Marie Dillenburg, both of Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Sarah J. Crawford of 2585 S. Maxon Road and Marcus C. Stanley of Grand Island collided Sept. 3 at Ninth Street and Hastings Avenue.
Honor a Veteran in the Tribune’s “Salute to Veterans” page to run November 11. Deadline is November 8. (402) 303-1414 for more information. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by James W. Berck of 2150 N. Second Ave. and Brittany R. Horton of Juniata collided Sept. 3 at Burlington Avenue near B Street.
Part-time cook needed at Regency Retirement. 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Mon-Fri. No nights, weekends or holidays. Call (402) 461-4098. -Adv.
Mayor and Council want to tear it down. The overpass can be saved! Come to City Library Monday, Sept. 13, 5:30pm. -Adv.
Concealed carry class, September 18, 2021. Indoor range. Clark, 402-984-5305. -Adv.
