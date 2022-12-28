Vehicles reportedly driven by Kurt L. Olena of Trumbull and Corey B. Brenfoerder of Edgar collided Dec. 12 at U.S. Highway 6 and Heartland Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Justin E. Dawson of 507 S. Queen City Ave. Dec. 17 went off the road and rolled at Blaine Avenue near 26th Street.
It was reported Dec. 23 that tools were taken at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Dec. 23 that a vehicle was taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Devin M. Bushhousen of 845 N. Kansas Ave. Dec. 23 struck a stop sign and fire hydrant at Hastings Avenue near Ninth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Austin A. Timmerman of 1321 N. Williams Ave. and Savannah J. Santos of Reno, Nevada, collided Dec. 23 at South Street near Colorado Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Layla G. Schwartz of 114 Ringland Road and Miskel Ramos Perez of 521 N. St. Joseph Ave. collided Dec. 23 at Seventh Street near Burlington Avenue.
