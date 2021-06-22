Adams County Judge Michael Burns June 14 sentenced Josie D. Wynn, 23, of 310 S. Rhode Island Ave. to one year of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocatoin for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing a blood test on Dec. 2, 2020. Wynn pleaded no contest on April 20, and prosecutors reduced the charges from second offenses and dropped a charge of refusing a breath test. DUI and refusing a blood test are each a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Andrea Loudon and Craig Louden.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns June 14 sentenced Aaron Hernandez, 23, of Kearney to one year of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 20, 2020. Hernandez pleaded no contest on Feb. 16, and prosecutors dropped charges of driving under suspension and possessing an open alcohol container. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
An unknown bicyclist June 14 struck the rear of a vehicles reportedly driven by Sheryl L. Hajny of 2009 W. Ninth St. at Burlington Avenue near Second Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns June 14 sentenced Troy M. Porter, 37, of Harvard to 18 months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 16. Porter pleaded no contest on April 20, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported June 13 that a battery charger was taken at the 900 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported June 14 that money was taken at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
