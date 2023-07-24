It was reported July 17 that items valued at $6.18 were shoplifted at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported July 17 that an unknown motorist left the 200 block of East Second Street without paying for $77.25 in fuel.
It was reported July 17 that items valued at $6.18 were shoplifted at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported July 17 that an unknown motorist left the 200 block of East Second Street without paying for $77.25 in fuel.
It was reported July 17 that money was taken at the 1700 block of West Third Street.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.