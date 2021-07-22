It was reported July 15 that a building was damaged at the 3300 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported July 15 that a chemical substance and clothing were taken at the 1600 block of Bateman Street.
Authorities July 15 cited a 61-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East. The value of tools taken was around $20.
It was reported July 15 that a vehicle was taken and damaged at the 700 block of North Saunders Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Cody P. Rader of 1302 Westridge Drive July 14 drove through a cornfield and damaged crops owned by Chad Trausch of Juniata at 14th Street near Westridge Drive.
