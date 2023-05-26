The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Broc Alan Stuhr of Grand Island and Hannah Marie Krabel of Juniata; Noah David Sass of Hastings and Karis Renee Andres of Sutton; Joshua Evan Mason and Bobbi Jo Wiest, Jake William Smidt and Alison Rene Worrell, Joel Riley Sheehy and Neilee Lyn Nelson, and Dakota James Hutchins and Katherine Belle Mrsny, all of Hastings.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Laura Pittman of 1220 Eastside Blvd. May 22 struck a parked vehicle owned by Angel Torres of 501 S. Denver Ave. at Third Street near St. Joseph Avenue.
