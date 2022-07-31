It was reported July 24 that a vehicle was taken at the 3600 block of Parklane Drive.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Katherine J. Strickland of Lincoln and Kenneth R. Roth of St. Mary, Mo., collided July 24 at Burlington Avenue and 16th Street.
It was reported July 24 that license plates were taken at the 1100 block of East Sixth Street. They were later recovered.
It was reported July 24 that a window was damaged at the 700 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported July 26 that tools were taken at the 2800 block of Osborne Drive East.
Authorities July 26 cited a 40-year-old Hastings resident for taking alcohol at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
