Adams County Judge Michael Mead Dec. 30, 2021, sentenced Spencer Ruhter, 22, of 929 Linden Ave. to one year in jail for obstructing a peace officer on Sept. 14, 2021. Ruhter pleaded guilty on Oct. 28, 2021. Obstructing a peace officer is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported Dec. 28, 2021, that a vehicle was damaged at the 300 block of North Elm Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Dec. 29, 2021, sentenced Kerry L. Buck, 60, of 1145 W. H St. to 18 months of probation, a $500 fine and a 18-month driver’s license revocation for a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on March 28, 2021. Buck pleaded guilty on Oct. 8, 2021. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
A hit-and-run driver Dec. 29, 2021, reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Brandon Brown of 219 W. Second St. in a parking lot at the 200 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Dec. 30, 2021, that a surveillance camera was damaged at the 200 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Dec. 29, 2021, that a box of cleaning supplies was taken at the 400 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
Jeffrey Hargrove of Superior, who graduated recently with a bachelor of science in nursing degree from the Lincoln University of Missouri School of Nursing in Jefferson City, Missouri, was honored by the university at a pinning ceremony Dec. 10, 2021.
Adam Kohtz of Hastings graduated Dec. 16, 2021, from Chadron State College in Chadron with a bachelor of applied science degree.
