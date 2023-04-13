Vehicles reportedly driven by Bryce Bliska of 1331 Pershing Road and Christopher Ruzicka of 613 S. Lincoln Ave. collided April 3 at Burlington Avenue near Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Taylor Esser of 719 E. Fourth St. and Craig Schropp of 909 E. Fourth St. collided April 4 at Fourth Street and Ash Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Avery E. Lowther of 3309 W. Seventh St. April 6 struck a fire hydrant at Seventh Street near Marian Road.
It was reported April 6 that a gas tank was damaged at the 200 block of West J Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Logan Bright of 5905 Pheasant Avenue April 7 struck a utility pole and the fence of Parkview Cemetery at Elm Avenue near 14th Street.
It was reported April 7 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1200 block of East Second Street.
It was reported April 7 that money and credit cards was taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Omayda Cuadot Hernandez of Grand Island and Karsen Hatch of 1718 Apache Ave. collided April 8 at Baltimore Avenue near 14th Street.
Vehicles Reportedly driven by Feliccia Overy of 2503 W. Fourth St. and Jessi Vasquez of 817 Sycamore Ave. collided April 8 at U.S. Highway 281 near 33rd Street.
