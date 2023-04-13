Vehicles reportedly driven by Bryce Bliska of 1331 Pershing Road and Christopher Ruzicka of 613 S. Lincoln Ave. collided April 3 at Burlington Avenue near Third Street.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Taylor Esser of 719 E. Fourth St. and Craig Schropp of 909 E. Fourth St. collided April 4 at Fourth Street and Ash Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags