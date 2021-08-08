It was reported Aug. 2 that a television was damaged at the 1100 block of West H Street.
It was reported Aug. 3 that a wallet and tools were taken from a vehicle at the 400 block of 31st Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Emma V. Sealey of 908 Highland Drive, Jeremy L. Hamilton of 2804 Merle Ave. and Lynn T. Cordell of 2701 Merle Ave. collided Aug. 3 at Baltimore Avenue near 12th Street.
It was reported Aug. 2 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1000 block of South St. Joseph Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Peyton V. Frittz of 742 E. Second St. Aug. 3 struck a utility pole at Seventh Street near Minnesota Avenue.
Vanessa L. Pruitt of Hastings graduated in May 2021 from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, with a master of science degree in clinical psychology.
