A hit-and-run driver June 7 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Deanna L. Flood of 827 S. St. Joseph Ave. at St. Joseph Avenue near G Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Carl W. Dickenson of Harvard and Terry J. Meyerhoeffer of 405 S. St. Joseph Ave. collided June 7 at U.S. Highway 6 and Technical Boulevard.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Christain L. Ellis of 820 S. Pine Ave. and Shelby R. McAdams of Houston, Texas, collided June 7 at Burlington Avenue near Ninth Street.
It was reported June 8 that license plates were taken at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported June 8 that a vehicle fuel tank was damaged at the 1000 block of Wabash Avenue.
Authorities June 8 cited a 37-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $40.
