A vehicle reportedly driven by Jayden D. Teichmeier of 2630 S. Smokey Hills Road March 30 struck a parked vehicle owned by Edward T. Sughroue of Juniata at a parking lot in Juniata.

It was reported March 30 that two video doorbells were taken at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.

Authorities March 30 cited a 19-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana at the 1500 block of North Baltimore Avenue.

