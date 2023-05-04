It was reported April 29 that a tool box was taken at the 200 block of West C Street.
It was reported April 29 that items valued at $290 were shoplifted at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported April 29 that a bicycle was taken at the 700 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported April 30 that a wooden box was damaged and doughnuts were taken at the 800 block of East South Street.
Authorities April 30 cited a 19-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, driving under the influence, refusing a preliminary breath test an open alcohol container at the 100 block of North Woodland Avenue.
It was reported May 1 that wireless earphones were taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported May 1 that items valued at $65 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported May 1 that dish soap and body wash were taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Sierra J.M. Edmisten of 510 Keystone Ave. and Andrew A. Brittain of 3312 Park Lane Drive collided May 1 at Chicago Avenue and B Street.
