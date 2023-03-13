It was reported March 5 that a trailer was taken at the 200 block of West J Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Gabriel L. Kuhlman of 1228 N. Baltimore Ave. March 5 struck a street sign and went into a ditch at Marian Road near 12th Street.
It was reported that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of South Kansas Avenue.
It was reported March 5 that street signs were damaged at the 1600 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported March 5 that a vehicle and consumables were taken at the 1500 block of West Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Cayden M. Ramold of 1718 W. Third St. and Chloe S. Rossow of 2900 S. Smokey Hills Road collided March 6 at Burlington Avenue near B Street.
It was reported March 6 that money was taken at the 600 block of North Saunders Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Angela S. Brooks of 315 S. California Ave. and James M. Schuyler of Juniata collided March 6 at B Street and Cedar Avenue.
