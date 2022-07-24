It was reported July 17 that a meal was taken at the 3700 block of Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kayla M. Tobey of Lincoln and Lizabeth A. Vancura of 1404 N. Baltimore Ave. collided July 16 at U.S. Highway 281 near E Street.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 7:01 pm
A vehicle reportedly driven by Makare A.R.S. Molina of 807 E. Sixth St. July 16 struck a parked vehicle owned by Jamie Stritt of 1705 W. 12th St. at Sixth Street near Ash Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver July 16 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Ceylon A. Land of 2401 Boyce St. in a parking lot at 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
It was reported July 17 that lumber and concrete form sticks were taken at the 300 block of South Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported July 17 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of South Denver Avenue.
