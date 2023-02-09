It was reported Feb. 2 that a radiator was taken at the 700 block of East South Street.
Authorities Feb. 2 cited a 35-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East. The value of items taken was $81.68.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 7:09 pm
It was reported Feb. 2 that unauthorized charges were made at the 1500 block of West Seventh Street.
