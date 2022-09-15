Vehicles reportedly driven by Kathleen L. Howard of 1421 W. Sixth St. and Kassandra N. Dean of 827 S. Hastings Ave. collided Sept. 7 at Baltimore Avenue and Seventh Street.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Cara J. Ansbach of 2202 W. Sixth St. Sept. 7 struck a building owned by Kristy Ehlers of 2111 W. Second St. at the 2100 block of West Second Street.

