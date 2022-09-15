Vehicles reportedly driven by Kathleen L. Howard of 1421 W. Sixth St. and Kassandra N. Dean of 827 S. Hastings Ave. collided Sept. 7 at Baltimore Avenue and Seventh Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Cara J. Ansbach of 2202 W. Sixth St. Sept. 7 struck a building owned by Kristy Ehlers of 2111 W. Second St. at the 2100 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Sept. 7 that items valued at $320 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Sept. 7 that items valued at $59.54 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Sept. 8 that items valued at $70.36 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 8 that 12 rings were taken at the 2400 block of Osborne Drive East
It was reported Sept. 8 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1100 block of North Denver Avenue.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Sept. 8 sentenced Kayla M. Schmidt, 27, of Juniata to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 19. Schmidt pleaded no contest on May 6, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Sept. 8 sentenced Amanda Strickland, 27, of 711 E. Fifth St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 23. Strickland pleaded no contest on June 17, and prosecutors dropped charges of possessing an open alcohol container and possessing drug paraphernalia. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
