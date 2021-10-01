The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Garrett Lee Griess and Dona Jean Keim, both of Sutton; John Allen Coats and Angela Gay Knight, both of Hastings; Michael Eugene Wolfe and Kristina Kay Schleeman, both of Juniata; Thomas Michael Masters and Jenna Nicole Schmitz, both of Hastings; Joshua Dalton Hinrichs and Ashley Nicole Davis, both of Hastings; Daniel Lee Kerl and Evelyn Linn Binder, both of Harvard; Leon Dale Kothe and Roberta Jo Martinez, both of Hastings; and Trace Corbin Clapp of Hastings and Marie Nicole Sahm of McCook.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Sept. 24 sentenced Michael Navin, 42, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, to six months of probation, $1,000 in fines and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol and attempting to leave the scene of an accident on Dec. 7, 2019. Navin pleaded no contest on June 1, and prosecutors reduced the accident charge to an attempt and dropped a charge of refusing a blood test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Attempting to leave the scene of an accident is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 28 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Tri Chau of 1010 S. Wabash Ave. at 123 N. Marian Road.
