It was reported June 26 that items valued at $80 were shoplifted at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Tristyn S. Jefferson and Tena M. Jefferson.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns June 27 sentenced Aaron Wallace, 37, homeless, to 90 days in jail for third-degree domestic assault on April 21, 2021. Wallace pleaded no contest on April 8. Third-degree domestic assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported June 27 that an egg carton and storage container were damaged at the 2000 block of Home Street.
It was reported June 27 that a camera, clamp and protective case were taken at the 2800 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported June 27 that items valued at $10 were shoplifted at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead June 28 sentenced Terry Ground, 66, of 44 Sara Drive to a total of 150 days in jail, $1,000 in fines and 18-months driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 23 and a second offense of DUI on Feb. 19. Ground pleaded no contest on May 27, and prosecutors reduced one DUI charge from a second offense and dropped charges of driving under suspension, driving under revocation, possessing an open alcohol container and no proof of insurance. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported June 28 that a welding torch was taken at the 800 block of South Franklin Avenue.
