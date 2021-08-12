Vehicles reportedly driven by Brendon M. Strobl of Clay Center and Debra Nelson of Lincoln collided Aug. 4 at Osborne Drive East and 42nd Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bridget S. Wetter of 758 S. Baltimore Ave. and Christopher B. Deweese of 2515 W. Ninth St. collided Aug. 4 at Burlington Avenue near Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Karla D. Martinez Arizmendi of 934 S. Kansas Ave. and Kathy A. Brown of 1219 N. Colorado Ave. collided Aug. 6 at Second Street and California Avenue.
