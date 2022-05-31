It was reported May 24 that a purse and contents were taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported May 24 that two rings, tablet computer and rug were taken at the 900 block of South Franklin Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by George F. Hoffmeister of Clay Center and Atayla N.S. Hultgren of 800 Richmond Ave. collided May 24 at 800 W. South St.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Stacy L. Hartman of 727 S. Baltimore Ave. and Austin M. Oswald of 1375 S. Wabash Ave. collided May 24 at Burlington Avenue near South Street.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft May 24 sentenced Kurt O’Brien, 36, of 1136 N. Colorado Ave. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 21. O’Brien pleaded no contest on April 13, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge and dropped charges of possessing marijuana, possessing an open alcohol container and possessing drug paraphernalia. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
