It was reported Oct. 28 that a GPS device, purse, cellphone and other items were taken from a vehicle at the 100 block of Pacific Street.
It was reported Oct. 28 that a duffle bag with sports equipment was taken at the 1200 block of North Colorado Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 28 that building materials were taken at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Oct. 28 that a padlock and fishing poles were damaged at the 1700 block of West J Street.
