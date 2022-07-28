Adams County Judge Michael Burns July 22 sentenced Thomas R. Conaway, 32, of 2715 Bateman St. to two days in jail, 179 days of probation, $600 in fines and 60-day revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container on May 13. Conaway pleaded guilty on May 26. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container are each an infraction punishable by up to a $100 fine.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Christopher F. Christen of 931 N. Burlington Ave. and Cecilia M. Garcia of 705 S. Cedar Ave. collided July 22 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.

