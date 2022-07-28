Adams County Judge Michael Burns July 22 sentenced Thomas R. Conaway, 32, of 2715 Bateman St. to two days in jail, 179 days of probation, $600 in fines and 60-day revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container on May 13. Conaway pleaded guilty on May 26. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container are each an infraction punishable by up to a $100 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Christopher F. Christen of 931 N. Burlington Ave. and Cecilia M. Garcia of 705 S. Cedar Ave. collided July 22 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
It was reported July 22 that two vehicles were spray-painted at the 1300 block of West E Street.
It was reported July 22 that a vehicle was spray-painted at the 700 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported July 22 that a bathroom was damaged at the 2200 block of West Fifth Street.
It was reported July 22 that money was taken at the 1100 block of East South Street.
It was reported July 22 that items valued at $109.21 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported July 23 that two musical instruments, flashlight, ammunition, camera, knife, money, games and game controller were taken at the 1700 block of West Third Street.
It was reported July 23 that two tires, a window and screen were damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported July 23 that a door jamb was damaged at the 100 block of Ringland Road.
It was reported July 23 that a pickup was taken at the 300 block of South Rhode Island Avenue.
