Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Dec. 7 sentenced Todd Kovach, 48, of Allen Park, Mich., to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 6. Kovach pleaded guilty on Dec. 7, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Dec. 7 sentenced Andrew Sadd, 23, of 137 E. Fourth St. to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and 18-month driver’s license revocation for a second offense of refusing to submit to a blood alcohol content test on Jan. 31. Sadd pleaded no contest on Aug. 17, and prosecutors dropped a charge of refusing a preliminary breath test. Second-offense refusal to submit to a blood alcohol content test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Robert Welsh of Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 7 struck a parked vehicle owned by Juan Pablo Meza-Rios of 706 S. Bellevue Ave. at Cedar Avenue and Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kimberly A. Harrenstein of Doniphan and Joshua E. Callejas of 1523 W. Fifth St. collided Dec. 7 at Baltimore Avenue and Ninth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Mackenzie L. Brown of Blue Hill and Myah N. Juranek of 422 S. Baltimore Ave. collided Dec. 7 at G Street near Baltimore Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Emily N. Hansen of 710 N. Baltimore Ave. and Emily E. Dunbar of 846 Chestnut Ave. collided Dec. 7 at South Street near Hastings Avenue.
