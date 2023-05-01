Vehicles reportedly driven by Kenneth J. Bundgaard of 945 S. Hastings Ave. and Shellie K. Faris of 607 W. First St. collided April 25 at Second Street and Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Andrew Bull of 33 Sara Drive and A’Nijha A. Hoyt of Clay Center collided April 25 at Burlington Avenue and B Street.
It was reported April 25 that items valued at $500 were shoplifted at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive East.
Authorities April 26 cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for taking a laptop computer at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported April 26 that an unknown motorist left the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue without paying for $15 in fuel.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Wendy S. Erickson of 1023 N. Baltimore Ave. collided April 26 at Crane Avenue and 14th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Vickie L. Maulucci of 307 S. Baltimore Ave. April 26 struck a parked vehicle owned by Matthew W. Lundquist of 214 W. Fourth St. at Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue.
