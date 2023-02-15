It was reported Feb. 8 that multiple miscellaneous items were taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Feb. 9 that a vehicle was taken at the 1100 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 6:32 pm
It was reported Feb. 9 that a fence was damaged at the 1700 block of West Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Summer Yost of 2600 W. Eighth St. and Ashley Weaver of 1335 W. D St. collided Feb. 9 at 33rd Street and Osborne Drive West.
The trailer of a vehicle reportedly driven by Terry Dieker of 1410 W. 5th St. became unhinged Feb. 9 and struck a vehicle reportedly driven by Stacy Alexander of Grand Island at Baltimore Avenue and Kansas Avenue. The trailer then struck a tree as it fell into the ditch.
Crime and courts reporter
