The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Gilberto Gonzalez Lagunas and Brenda Adriana Rosales Soto, Dustin Michael Franklin and Sadie Justine Losh, David Glen Bowersox and Taryn Lee Ehrman, JoJo Mullally and Stephanie Ann Kruger, and Yasiel Leon Moya and Yeny Botello Varela, all of Hastings.
It was reported Feb. 10 that a pair of shoes was taken at the 3600 block of Cimarron Plaza.
It was reported Feb. 10 that an unknown amount of collagen was taken at the 1600 block of Bateman Street.
It was reported Feb. 11 that a wallet and money were taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Feb. 11 that a safe was taken at the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue.
It was reported Feb. 13 that two tires were damaged at 33 Sara Drive.
It was reported Feb. 13 that a cellphone was taken at the 500 block of South Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jason Helwick of 827 N. Williams Ave. and John Reining of 1319 W. Sixth St. collided Feb. 13 at Bellevue Avenue and Sixth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jessica Rohan of 2930 Wendell Drive and Robert Finnigsmier of 5804 Quail Ridge Ave. collided Feb. 13 on 33rd Street near U.S. Highway 281.
