Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Denise M. Williamson of Blue Hill collided March 1 at Burlington Avenue near J Street.
A hit-and-run driver March 1 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Angelica M. Riley of 221 W. Paul St. at an unknown location.
It was reported March 2 that money and a vape pen were taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported March 2 that a wooden bench was damaged at the 2200 block of West Fifth Street.
Adams County District Judge Karin Noakes recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Jessica J. Springer and Andrew E. Springer.
It was reported March 2 that money was taken at the 1300 block of Arapahoe Avenue.
Adams County District Judge Karin Noakes recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Elida Gonzalez and Jaime Gonzalez.
