Vehicles reportedly driven by Kenneth Shreve of 1822 Boyce St. and Julio Carreto Lopez of 1406 E. C. St. No. 19 collided due to slick road conditions Feb. 16 at Laird Avenue and Eighth Street. After colliding with Shreve’s vehicle, Lopez ricocheted and struck a utility pole.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jerald LoveJoy of 725 S. Hastings Ave. was unable to stop at an upcoming red light and turned off the roadway to avoid colliding with another vehicle, but struck a concrete planter Feb. 16 at Burlington Avenue near Second Street.
