Ryan Clark Poppert of Geneva was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
It was reported July 12 that a license plate was taken at the 700 block of Hickory Avenue.
Authorities cited July 12 an 18-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a vehicle at the 700 block of South St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported July 13 that tools were taken at the 300 block of North Cedar Avenue.
It was reported July 13 that money and clothes were taken from a vehicle at the 1500 block of West Eighth Street.
Authorities July 13 cited a 22-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a house at the 700 block of North Colorado Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
A parked vehicle owned by Enterprise Fleet Management, St. Francis, Kan., was reportedly struck July 13 by a hit-and-run driver at Bellevue Avenue near Ninth Street.
Jennifer Quig of Hastings was named to the Winter 2021 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Kimberly Anne Spartz of Hastings was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Casey James Van Kirk of Sutton was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
Kaitlyn Michel of Hastings graduated in May from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, with the degree doctor of veterinary medicine.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft July 13 sentenced Brian Brown-Evert, 42, of 410 S. Baltimore Ave. to 30 days in jail for three counts of second-offense shoplifting on April 30. Brown-Evert pleaded guilty on May 5, and prosecutors reduced the charges from third offenses. Second-offense theft by shoplifting is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The Hastings Tribune designs and prints postcards. Large and small orders welcome. Call or email (402) 303-1401 ablunt@hastingstribune.com. - Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.