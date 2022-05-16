A vehicle reportedly driven by Alexandrea M. Jachetta of 105 E. 14th St. May 10 collided with bicyclist Calvin T. Hartwig of 1131 W. 11th St. at 14th Street and Saunders Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver May 10 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Gregory J. Anderson of Juniata at 116 N. Lincoln Ave.
It was reported May 10 that a windshield was damaged at the 900 block of West J Street.
It was reported May 10 that two cellphones were taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
