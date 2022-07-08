The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Justin Toshiro Akiyama of Lakewood, Colo., and Breeanna Carol Fluckey of Hastings; Elijah Caleb Oman and Gracie Jane Boettcher, both of Juniata; Lathan Michael Ellis and Madison Jo Bittfield, both of Kenesaw; Christopher Roy Lansford and Nichole Lee Sharp, and Jonathan Dennis Pomplun and Tiffani Rashell Hillis, all of Hastings.
It was reported July 2 that a vehicle door was damaged and a purse was taken at the 2000 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported July 2 that items valued at $100 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported July 2 that items valued at $45 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported July 2 that a stroller was taken at the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Wyatt R. Ames of Grand Island and Dominic C. Rasmussen of Omaha collided July 2 at the 700 block of North Burlington Avenue.
