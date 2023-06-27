It was reported June 20 that a vehicle was damaged at the 700 block of North Minnesota Ave.
Hastings City Councilman Matt Fong and Shawn Hartmann will hold a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday June 29, at HC Barrett Alumni Center, 1001 N. 6th Ave. All welcome. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Della R. Giddings of 1100 E. South St. No. 12, Everett W. Mathews of Prosser and Robert R. Rutt of Juniata collided June 21 at Burlington Avenue and B Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jerrell C. McWashington of Houston, Texas, and Emerson L. Beer of Aurora collided June 21 at U.S. Highway 281 near Kansas Avenue.
It was reported June 21 that a cellphone was taken at the 1500 block of West Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Abigail M. Engelhardt of Bladen and Joanna D. Bennett of Red Cloud collided June 22 at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported June 22 that a garage was damaged at the 3600 block of Parklane Drive.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Heather L. Fischer of 618 S. Boston Ave. and Kayla A. Frerichs of 906 E. Third St. collided June 22 at 14th Street and St. Joseph Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Shandra A. Trueman of 1401 N. Denver Ave. and Tho T. Harper of 804 S. St. Joseph Ave. collided June 22 at Burlington Avenue and A Street.
Kaley Ballard of Giltner has been named to the President’s Honor Roll with a 4.0 grade-point average for the spring 2023 semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota.
