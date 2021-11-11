A hit-and-run driver Oct. 28 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Garrett A. Clasen of 710 N. Turner Ave. at Elm Avenue near Ninth Street.
Glenvil Legion Auxiliary Soup Luncheon, Sunday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Glenvil American Legion. Chili, chicken noodle, hot dogs, dessert and drink for $5.00. Proceeds go towards Legion Carpet fund. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jon E. Rodgers of 206 N. California Ave. and Shyanne Atz of 109 W. H St. collided Nov. 2 at Seventh Street near Lexington Avenue.
Annual Turkey & stuffing dinner! This Sunday! 10:30 a.m. Goldenrod Cafe. 461-4999. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by John J. Yrkoski of Columbus and Mirna D. Campos of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 201 collided Nov. 4 at U.S. Highway 281 and Kansas Avenue.
Country Crafts & Friends Christmas event. See Classifieds for more information. -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven Nov. 4 by Erika J. Nielsen of 501 E. Ninth St. struck a parked vehicle owned by Vickie Birk of Bennington at Turner Avenue near Ninth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Lumir J. Kotas of Friend Nov. 4 struck a guard rail and pole at the 400 block of West South Street.
