Vehicles reportedly driven by Jose G. Valenciacazares of Indio, California, and Lauren Bonifas of 1400 N. Kansas Ave. collided Oct. 24 at Second Street near West Lawn Avenue.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Stephanie I. Callejas of 411 S. Pine Ave. and Brian D. Martin of Red Cloud collided Oct. 24 at Pine Avenue and South Street.

