Vehicles reportedly driven by Jose G. Valenciacazares of Indio, California, and Lauren Bonifas of 1400 N. Kansas Ave. collided Oct. 24 at Second Street near West Lawn Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Stephanie I. Callejas of 411 S. Pine Ave. and Brian D. Martin of Red Cloud collided Oct. 24 at Pine Avenue and South Street.
It was reported Oct. 25 that a poster was damaged at the 200 block of North Marian Road.
It was reported Oct. 25 that a windshield was damaged at the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Regan Esch of 6007 Mallard Way and Leann Steele of 1306 N. Saunders Ave. collided Oct. 25 at South Street and Elm Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Randall Resig of Harrison and Chad White of Grand Island collided Oct. 25 at Technical Boulevard and U.S. Highway 6.
