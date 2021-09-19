Vehicles reportedly driven by Jasmine R. Kuester of 724 W. Seventh St. and Hannah M. Bull of 33 Sara Drive collided Sept. 13 at Colorado Avenue and 11th Street.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 13 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Kimberly C. Niles of 500 S. California Ave. at an unknown location.
Authorities Sept. 14 cited a 14-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 1100 block of North Marian Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Mark A. Clouse of Red Cloud and Terry L. Parr of Roseland collided Sept. 14 at Baltimore Avenue near J Street.
