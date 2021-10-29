The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Kory Dennis Alloway and Destiny Breann Thomas, both of Hastings; Todd Joseph Felber and Nichole Lee Rundle, both of Hastings; and Ryan James Borg and Kristen Nicole Hoesing, both of Kenesaw.
It was reported Oct. 25 that a firearm was taken at the 400 block of East 31st Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jeffrey L. Hansen of Roseland and Tammy J. Henry of 2501 W. 10th St. collided Oct. 25 at 12th Street near Laird Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jordan M. Brown of Red Cloud and Lucy L. Pfeil of 1136 N. St. Jospeh Ave. collided Oct. 26 at 2200 W. Second St.
