Adams County Judge Michael Mead Sept. 29 sentenced Erich Goldstein, 37, of 3132 Lakepark Lane to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 22. Goldstein pleaded no contest on April 19, and prosecutors dropped charges of no valid registration and possessing an open alcohol container. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Sept. 28 sentenced Johnathan M. Becker, 23, of 2 Cranbrook Lane to a $500 fine for third-degree assault on May 15. Becker pleaded no contest on July 29. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Donna Fuentes of Hastings won last week’s Hastings Tribune Football Contest. Donna missed three games as did Jamie Plambeck of Hastings and George Howard of Hastings. Donna won the tiebreaker game. -Adv.
Authorities Sept. 26 cited a 27-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 400 block of South Pine Avenue. The value of items taken was $76.71.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lacey R. Gawrych of 1323 N. Hewett Ave. and Callie S. Dennison of 921 W. 12th St. collided Sept. 27 at Seventh Street near Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 27 that a vehicle was taken at the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Janet K. Arnett of 721 S. First Ave. Sept. 27 collided with pedestrian Lyman F. Mayhew of 721 S. First Ave. at First Avenue near E Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Zacqeri A. Cihal of 3212 Wendell Drive and Phoenix M. Kincade of Inavale collided Sept. 28 at Osborne Drive West and 33rd Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported Sept. 26 that a wallet was taken at the 500 block of South Denver Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Clyd R. Hatra of 1203 E. Park St. and Melissa D. Woodard of Roseland collided Sept. 28 at Burlington Avenue and Third Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Nellie D. Anderson of Harvard Sept. 28 collided with pedestrian Lori Luth of 702 W. 14th St. at Lincoln Avenue near 15th Street.
Oct. 2-8 is National Newspaper Week. Enjoy free digital access throughout the week at hastingstribune.com, including the Tribune’s e-Edition and all of its multi-media features. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Jaymes L. Brown of Harvard collided Sept. 28 at Rhode Island Avenue and B Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Austin E. Craig of 1124 Oswego Ave. and Leslie Palacio Parra of 803 S. Lincoln Ave. collided Sept. 29 at 33rd Street and Osborne Drive East.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.