Adams County Judge Michael Mead Sept. 29 sentenced Erich Goldstein, 37, of 3132 Lakepark Lane to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 22. Goldstein pleaded no contest on April 19, and prosecutors dropped charges of no valid registration and possessing an open alcohol container. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Adams County Judge Michael Mead Sept. 28 sentenced Johnathan M. Becker, 23, of 2 Cranbrook Lane to a $500 fine for third-degree assault on May 15. Becker pleaded no contest on July 29. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

