Adams County District Judge Terri Harder recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Tristyn S. Jefferson and Tena M. Jefferson.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Caroline M. Kemp of 1006 Glenwood Ave. June 28 struck a parked vehicle owned by Dennis M. Rose of 2603 Edgewood Lane at Second Street near St. Joseph Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Amber J. Lindteigen of 1930 Boyce St. and Lloyd D. Brown of 1219 N. California Ave. collided June 28 at the 1200 block of North Denver Avenue.
It was reported June 29 that items valued at $92 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported June 29 that swimsuits, underwear and cash were taken at the 2500 block of West 10th Street.
It was reported June 29 that an unknown motorist left the 3200 block of Osborne Drive East without paying for $40 in fuel.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Gerhart Meyer of Cambell and Martha Carreon Vargas of 206 W. D St. collided June 29 at Burlington Avenue near Seventh Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.