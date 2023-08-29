Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Billie J. Linden of Giltner collided Aug. 16 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dominik Milovac of 1022 N. Kansas Ave. and Estrella Marcelo Hurtado of 505 E. C St. collided Aug. 21 at Cedar Avenue and B Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Catherine A. Hill of 1040 S. Wabash Ave. No. 114 and Darrin A. Calhoun of 129 Ringland Road collided Aug. 21 at Showboat Boulevard and South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Samantha I. Kniss of 1114 Eastside Boulevard and Candice L. Donner of 803 E. Third St. collided Aug. 21 at Eastside Boulevard near Lakeside Drive.
Authorities Aug. 24 cited a 38-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $222.11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.